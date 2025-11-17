Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $12.51 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPIB

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPIB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $34.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

