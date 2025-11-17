Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $114.84 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 745,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,150 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $114,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 11,200.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $59,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:ATO opened at $175.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $136.05 and a twelve month high of $180.65. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.81.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $737.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

