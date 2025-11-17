Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $107.35 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 725,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,324 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up approximately 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $107,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $150,966,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,695,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,188,000 after purchasing an additional 469,806 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 412,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,193,000 after buying an additional 294,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 727,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after buying an additional 272,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,069,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,081,000 after buying an additional 271,507 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $130.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day moving average of $144.87. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $125.75 and a one year high of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $1.515 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.39%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

