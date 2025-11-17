Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,163 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $53,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,886,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,044 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 454.9% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,627,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,492 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 51.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,159,000 after buying an additional 1,200,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,753,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,735,000 after buying an additional 951,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after buying an additional 665,391 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

