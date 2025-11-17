Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Ameren accounts for about 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.52% of Ameren worth $134,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,314,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,138,000 after acquiring an additional 979,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,851,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 192,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,658,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,741,000 after purchasing an additional 646,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,509 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $659,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren stock opened at $104.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.70. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $106.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $113.00 price target on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

