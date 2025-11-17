Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261,812 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Realty Income by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 87.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3%

Realty Income stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

