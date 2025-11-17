Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,068 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.09% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 249.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3,687.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.62 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer set a $53.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 17,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $848,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 311,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,756. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,100 shares of company stock worth $1,911,084. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

