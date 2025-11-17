Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $34,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

PAA opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 125.62%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

