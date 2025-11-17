Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,933 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $88,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 34.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 352,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $451,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,251,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,479,000 after buying an additional 630,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Barclays upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $62.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $72.81.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.52%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

