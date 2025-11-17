Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 14,316 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $25,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of Pentair by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,033,000 after acquiring an additional 594,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after purchasing an additional 661,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 541,461 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,192,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,105,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,209,000 after buying an additional 143,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

Pentair Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:PNR opened at $104.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

