DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,146 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $50,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,174,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,161,000 after purchasing an additional 621,183 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,582,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,712,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,236,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,326,000 after acquiring an additional 131,138 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,156,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,615,000 after acquiring an additional 94,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTM opened at $115.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 82.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

