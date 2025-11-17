Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.05% of Donaldson worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5,112.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Donaldson by 113.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,066,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,170.27. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $2,550,724.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,226.80. This represents a 52.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

