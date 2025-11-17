Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $816.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 149,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,365,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

