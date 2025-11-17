Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $93.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $105.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,475.02. This represents a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

