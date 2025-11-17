Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after buying an additional 2,486,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,624,411,000 after acquiring an additional 675,075 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,846,764,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,736,000 after purchasing an additional 847,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.3%

UNH opened at $321.44 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $622.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.79. The company has a market capitalization of $291.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

