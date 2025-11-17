Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $96.19.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

