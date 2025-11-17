Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.27 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

