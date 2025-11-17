Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.17% of H. B. Fuller worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 64,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $990,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in H. B. Fuller by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H. B. Fuller alerts:

H. B. Fuller Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE FUL opened at $57.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. H. B. Fuller Company has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47.

H. B. Fuller Announces Dividend

H. B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H. B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Get Our Latest Report on H. B. Fuller

Insider Activity at H. B. Fuller

In other H. B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $413,038.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,165.58. This represents a 42.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $857,728.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,700.26. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

(Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H. B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.