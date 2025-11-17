Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,540 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 458,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,743,000 after acquiring an additional 292,100 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 799,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $47.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

