Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.2% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

KO stock opened at $71.13 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.55%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

