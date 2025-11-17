Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dominari in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of DOMH opened at $4.98 on Friday. Dominari has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $13.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominari by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominari by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dominari during the 3rd quarter worth about $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

