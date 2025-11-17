Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Bought by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 5.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Root Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $57,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 476.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.20 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.