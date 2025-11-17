Dillard’s Q4 EPS Forecast Increased by Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a research report issued on Friday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $33.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q2 2027 earnings at $3.44 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $397.33.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $635.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $737.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 97.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total transaction of $445,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,650. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

