Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,769,000 after buying an additional 2,760,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $342,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after purchasing an additional 925,674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,009,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 816,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 399.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 966,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,552,000 after purchasing an additional 773,393 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $158.30 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

