Digi Power X Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DGXX)

Digi Power X Inc. (NASDAQ:DGXX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 16,736 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 136% compared to the typical volume of 7,077 put options.

Digi Power X Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGXX traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,253. The company has a market capitalization of $166.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 5.77. Digi Power X has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Digi Power X had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 39.25%.

Institutional Trading of Digi Power X

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digi Power X during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi Power X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi Power X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi Power X during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digi Power X in the third quarter worth about $2,663,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Digi Power X in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Digi Power X from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Digi Power X from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Digi Power X in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digi Power X in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

About Digi Power X

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

