Diageo plc $DEO Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Diageo Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $94.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $132.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

