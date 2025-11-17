Desjardins Lifts Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.12. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2027 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Cormark raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$265.60.

TSE BYD opened at C$217.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$224.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$214.26. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$186.10 and a 12-month high of C$258.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.39, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

