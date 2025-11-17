Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CAE

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.50 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.45.

CAE opened at C$37.06 on Monday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$28.98 and a 1 year high of C$41.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

