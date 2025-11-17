Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CAE

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CAE
CAE Stock Up 0.4%
CAE opened at C$37.06 on Monday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$28.98 and a 1 year high of C$41.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.