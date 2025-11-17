Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 4,456 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 2.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $26,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 556.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 63.8% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 55.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 222,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 59,038 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $110.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.70 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $113.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

