Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,692 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. RTX comprises 1.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,215,000 after buying an additional 1,361,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $175.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.89 and a 200-day moving average of $153.43. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on shares of RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

