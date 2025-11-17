Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,453 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Avery Dennison accounts for approximately 1.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $18,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 193.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 156.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $172.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.23. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $207.99.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

