Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $57.14 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 5.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $57,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $790.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $785.07 and its 200 day moving average is $711.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $841.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.