Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys Shares of 1,103 VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

GDX opened at $76.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

