Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wolfe Research from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. The trade was a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,572,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,667,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,059,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,083,000 after buying an additional 581,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,757,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,127,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $386,364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,661,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

