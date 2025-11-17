Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $133.76, but opened at $124.00. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $124.36, with a volume of 5,395,906 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.35.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.