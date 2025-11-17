Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.99. Delek US has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

In other news, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,116,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,107.20. This represents a 53.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,116.56. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 66,489 shares of company stock worth $2,655,285 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,948,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Delek US by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Delek US by 6.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Delek US by 31.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Delek US by 290.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 511,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 380,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

