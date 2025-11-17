Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Delek US by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 7,331.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Israel sold 20,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $823,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,048.16. The trade was a 24.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $208,627.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,116.56. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 66,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,285 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $40.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.99. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

