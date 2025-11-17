CVS Health Corporation $CVS Position Reduced by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in CVS Health by 99.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.41.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.7%

CVS opened at $77.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

