Cummins Inc. $CMI Stake Reduced by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 60,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $2,749,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cummins by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,054,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,129,000 after buying an additional 126,362 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 1.3%

CMI opened at $461.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $484.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.42 and a 200-day moving average of $376.10.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,864,384.12. The trade was a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,158.30. This represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,127 shares of company stock valued at $16,993,030 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.93.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

