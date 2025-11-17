CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 3.96. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $565.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.46). CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.The firm had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.83 million. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.83%.

CTO Realty Growth announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John P. Albright bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $69,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,456,001.91. This represents a 0.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,950 shares of company stock valued at $147,739. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 9.7% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 578,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 197,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

