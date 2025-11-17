Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.02

Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Crypto-AI-Robo.com has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto-AI-Robo.com token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto-AI-Robo.com has a total market capitalization of $3.62 thousand and approximately $4.02 worth of Crypto-AI-Robo.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92,104.86 or 1.00096573 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Crypto-AI-Robo.com Profile
Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s genesis date was November 30th, 2023. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 887,843,093 tokens. The official website for Crypto-AI-Robo.com is crypto-ai-robo.com. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s official Twitter account is @c_altcoins.
Crypto-AI-Robo.com Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto-AI-Robo.com directly using U.S. dollars.
