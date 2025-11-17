Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 47.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,203.68. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $91.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average is $99.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.98%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

