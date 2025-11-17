Critical Analysis: Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) & Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) and Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eldorado Gold and Allied Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 1 1 4 2 2.88 Allied Gold 1 1 0 1 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.05%. Given Eldorado Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Allied Gold.

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Allied Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $1.68 billion 3.34 $289.12 million $1.80 15.51 Allied Gold $730.38 million 2.79 -$115.63 million ($0.36) -45.68

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gold. Allied Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Allied Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 26.07% 8.79% 5.84% Allied Gold -3.58% 24.32% 7.40%

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Allied Gold on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Allied Gold

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

