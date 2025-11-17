Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $27,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 83,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $299,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $127.51 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.24 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.