Creative Planning Sells 2,975 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF $ONEY

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 3.28% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $27,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $112.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $118.17. The company has a market cap of $819.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.