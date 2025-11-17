Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in ASML by 4.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,006.98 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,086.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $980.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $830.69. The company has a market cap of $396.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

