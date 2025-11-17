Creative Planning Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,160 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $19,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $17.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

