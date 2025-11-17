Creative Planning Purchases 763 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 1,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $225.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.90 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,460. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,788. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

