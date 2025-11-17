Creative Planning Purchases 32,980 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Creative Planning grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cencora were worth $20,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in Cencora by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cencora by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cencora by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in Cencora by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:COR opened at $361.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.92 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.23.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.Cencora’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.09.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

