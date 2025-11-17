Creative Planning Increases Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Creative Planning grew its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $21,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Quarry LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,580 shares of company stock worth $4,064,484 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.89.

NYSE:GD opened at $344.16 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

